The free radical monobromination reaction below will replace one hydrogen with bromine primarily at the benzylic position (next to the benzene ring), resulting in two stereoisomers.

(1) Are the two stereoisomers enantiomeric or diastereomeric?

(2) Will the product mixture be exactly 50:50?

(3) Will the two stereoisomers have identical physical properties (such as solubility, melting point, and boiling point)?

(4) Can the two stereoisomers be separated (at least theoretically) using normal physical separation techniques?