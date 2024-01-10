6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Gibbs Free Energy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chemical reactions are the result of random collisions. Which of the following will increase the frequency of molecular collisions?
i. adding a catalyst
ii. adding more reactants
iii. increasing the number of steps of the reaction
iv. increasing the temperature
v. decreasing the temperature
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
iii and v
B
ii and iv
C
i, ii, and iv
D
i, ii, and iv