2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the two given molecules would have the higher melting point and why?
A
Both are stereoisomers and hence have same melting points.
B
Trans isomer will have a greater melting point due to symmetrical shape.
C
Cis isomer will have a greater melting point due to symmetrical shape.
D
Trans isomer will have a greater melting point due to stronger intermolecular forces.