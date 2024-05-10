Provide the structures of compounds I through VI given the following information: I (C 8 H 13 Br) reacts with magnesium in ether to produce II (C 8 H 13 MgBr), which then reacts with D 2 O to give 3-isopropylcyclopent-1-ene with a deuterium atom on the end of the isopropyl group (III). II reacts with butan-2-one (C 4 H 8 O) followed by acid work-up, and produces IV (C 11 H 20 O). IV is then heated with concentrated H 2 SO 4 to produce V (C 11 H 18 ), which then reacts with two equivalents of Br 2 to give VI (C 11 H 14 Br 4 ). V undergoes hydrogenation with excess H 2 and Pt catalyst to produce (3-methylpentan-2-yl)cyclopentane. (Ignore stereochemistry)