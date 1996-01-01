1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist was able to isolate a few miligrams of pure testosterone, a primary sex hormone in males. When the scientist burned 5.00 mg of the testosterone sample he had isolated in oxygen, he found that 14.496 mg of CO2 and 4.373 mg of H2O were generated in the chemical reaction. Determine the molecular formula of testosterone if the molecular weight analysis showed that the molecular weight of testosterone is 288 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C17H36O3
B
C18H40O2
C
C19H28O2
D
C20H32O