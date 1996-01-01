A scientist was able to isolate a few miligrams of pure testosterone, a primary sex hormone in males. When the scientist burned 5.00 mg of the testosterone sample he had isolated in oxygen, he found that 14.496 mg of CO 2 and 4.373 mg of H 2 O were generated in the chemical reaction. Determine the molecular formula of testosterone if the molecular weight analysis showed that the molecular weight of testosterone is 288 g/mol.