11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that the desired product for each reaction is the tertiary alkyl halide: i. What is the process mass intensity (PMI) for each reaction? ii. Which reaction would you consider greener? Explain.
A
i. PMI Reaction A = 9.61, E-factor Reaction B = 2.59; ii. Reaction A should be considered greener.
B
i. PMI Reaction A = 3.65, E-factor Reaction B = 8.02; ii. Reaction A should be considered greener.
C
i. PMI Reaction A = 4.13, E-factor Reaction B = 7.92; ii. Reaction B should be considered greener.
D
i. PMI Reaction A = 8.65, E-factor Reaction B = 2.01; ii. Reaction B should be considered greener.