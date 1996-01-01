6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Gibbs Free Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fill in the missing rates in the following table that represents the rotation around the single bond of butane. The rate of the reaction is independent of concentration.
Fill in the missing rates in the following table that represents the rotation around the single bond of butane. The rate of the reaction is independent of concentration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Trial 2: Rate = 4.632 M/s
Trial 3: Rate = 9.624 M/s
Trial 3: Rate = 9.624 M/s
B
Trial 2: Rate = 4.632 M/s
Trial 3: Rate = 4.632 M/s
Trial 3: Rate = 4.632 M/s
C
Trial 2: Rate = 9.624 M/s M/s
Trial 3: Rate = 9.624 M/s
Trial 3: Rate = 9.624 M/s
D
Trial 2: Rate = 9.624 M/s
Trial 3: Rate = 18.528 M/s
Trial 3: Rate = 18.528 M/s