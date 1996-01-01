7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Draw the substitution products expected from the reaction of 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane with aqueous ethanol.
b. Why are the same products expected from the reaction of 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane with aqueous ethanol?
b. The same products are expected from these reactions due to the formation of the same carbocation intermediate.
b. Different products are expected from these reactions.
b. The same products are expected from these reactions due to the formation of the same carbanion intermediate.
b. The same products are expected from these reactions because of the same reaction conditions and the same reagent.