4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Drawing Newman Projections
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the Newman projection that would be observed by looking down the specified bond in the indicated direction, considering the given structures. Imagine yourself as the viewer, positioned as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond.
Draw the Newman projection that would be observed by looking down the specified bond in the indicated direction, considering the given structures. Imagine yourself as the viewer, positioned as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D