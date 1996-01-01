Predict the significant bands present in the IR spectrum of the given compound.
Predict the significant bands present in the IR spectrum of the given compound.
medium intensity band at 1780-1650 cm−1 for C=N bond stretching
a strong and broad band found at 3500-3300 cm−1 for O-H bond stretching and a strong intensity band found at 2980-2890 cm−1 for C(sp3)-H bond stretching
medium intensity band at 2260-2220 cm−1 for C≡N bond stretching
a strong and broad band found at 3650-3200 cm−1 for O-H bond stretching and a medium intensity band found at 2980-2890 cm−1 for C(sp3)-H bond stretching
medium intensity band at 1650-1550 cm−1 for C=N bond stretching
a strong and broad band found at 3650-3200 cm−1 for O-H bond stretching and a medium intensity band found at 2260-2100 cm−1 for C(sp3)-H bond stretching
medium intensity band at 1650-1550 cm−1 for C=N bond stretching
a strong and broad band found at 1780-1650 cm−1 for C-O bond stretching and a medium intensity band found at 2260-2100 cm−1 for C(sp3)-H bond stretching