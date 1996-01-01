6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cyclopentene reacts with bromine according to the following chemical equation.
The reaction rate is found to follow the following rate law under certain conditions
rate = kt [cyclopentene] [Br2]2
Determine the kinetic order with respect to bromine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
zeroth order
B
first order
C
second order
D
third order