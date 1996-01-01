5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
5. Chirality Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are two different cis isomers for the compound 1−methyl−3−isopropylcycloheptane.
Determine the relationship between these cis isomers.
The following are two different cis isomers for the compound 1−methyl−3−isopropylcycloheptane.
Determine the relationship between these cis isomers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The two cis isomers are constitutional isomers.
B
The two cis isomers are enantiomers.
C
The two cis isomers are diastereomers.
D
The two cis isomers are identical.