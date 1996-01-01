5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sketch the mirror image of the structure below. In the new mirror structure, switch the spatial orientation at the chiral center. Identify the relationship between the final structure and the original structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Enantiomers
B
Diastereomers
C
Constitutional Isomers
D
Identical