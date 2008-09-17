10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
10. Addition Reactions Alkyne Hydroboration
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a synthesis of the molecule on the right, starting with the molecule on the left. Although there may be other synthetic routes that are worthwhile, the ideal number of steps is indicated over the reaction arrow.
Propose a synthesis of the molecule on the right, starting with the molecule on the left. Although there may be other synthetic routes that are worthwhile, the ideal number of steps is indicated over the reaction arrow.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D