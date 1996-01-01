2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dipropyl ether and 1-hexanol are isomers. The two compounds have similar solubilities in water but have very different boiling points. Account for this observation.
Dipropyl ether and 1-hexanol are isomers. The two compounds have similar solubilities in water but have very different boiling points. Account for this observation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Similar aqueous solubilities: Both compounds have a portion that can form hydrogen bonds with water. Very different boiling points: Molecules of dipropyl ether do not exhibit hydrogen bonding, while molecules of 1-hexanol exhibit hydrogen bonding.
B
Similar aqueous solubilities: Both compounds have a portion that can form hydrogen bonds with water. Very different boiling points: Molecules of dipropyl ether exhibit hydrogen bonding, while molecules of 1-hexanol possess only Van der Waals forces.
C
Similar aqueous solubilities: Both compounds possess only Van der Waals interaction with water. Very different boiling points: Molecules of dipropyl ether possess only Van der Waals forces, while molecules of 1-hexanol exhibit dipole-dipole interactions.
D
Similar aqueous solubilities: Both compounds exhibit only Van der Waals interactions with water. Very different boiling points: Molecules of dipropyl ether exhibit hydrogen bonding, while molecules of 1-hexanol possess only Van der Waals forces.