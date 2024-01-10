2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the molecule shown below:
Identify the hydrogen bond acceptors and the hydrogen bond donors in the structure.
A
N is a hydrogen bond acceptor and donor, while O is a hydrogen bond donor.
B
O is a hydrogen bond acceptor and donor, while N is a hydrogen bond donor.
C
N is a hydrogen bond acceptor, while O is a hydrogen bond acceptor and donor.
D
O is a hydrogen bond acceptor, while N is a hydrogen bond acceptor and donor.