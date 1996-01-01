2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why benzene melts at a higher temperature even though it has a smaller molecular weight than toluene. Consider the possible interactions between molecules based on their shapes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Benzene is more aromatic than toluene.
B
Benzene is more polar than toluene.
C
Because of its more symmetrical shape, benzene packs more effectively.
D
Because benzene is less symmetrical, its intermolecular forces are stronger.