6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the temperature is increased, which direction of the reaction, if any, would be favored?
The forward direction would be more favored.
The reverse direction would be more favored.
The temperature change will not favor any direction of the given equilibrium.
The equilibrium position cannot be determined solely based on the change in temperature.