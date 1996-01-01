6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Gibbs Free Energy
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the changes in the concentrations of chloroethane and hydroxide ion, determine its effect on the rate of reaction.
Alkyl halide concentration is doubled and the hydroxide ion concentration is quadrupled.
Given the changes in the concentrations of chloroethane and hydroxide ion, determine its effect on the rate of reaction.
Alkyl halide concentration is doubled and the hydroxide ion concentration is quadrupled.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 times
B
4 times
C
8 times
D
remain the same