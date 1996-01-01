a. If the sample is purely starting material the O—H peak of cyclopentanol occurs at 3300 cm-1, while If the sample is purely product C=C peak of cyclopentene occurs at 1645 cm-1, if the sample is a mixture, then the spectra contain OH peak at 3300-1 and C=C peak at 1645-1.

b. The molecular ion of cyclopentanol is not observed in the MS spectrum due to the loss of water.