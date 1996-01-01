15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Infrared Spectroscopy Table
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the dehydration of cyclopentanol to cyclopentene in the lab.
a. Provide the IR spectrum peaks to determine whether the product is pure or a compound mixture.
b. Explain why the choice of mass spectrometry may be inadequate to that of IR spectroscopy..
Consider the dehydration of cyclopentanol to cyclopentene in the lab.
a. Provide the IR spectrum peaks to determine whether the product is pure or a compound mixture.
b. Explain why the choice of mass spectrometry may be inadequate to that of IR spectroscopy..
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. The O—H peak of cyclopentanol occurs at 1645 cm-1, while the C=C peak of cyclopentene occurs at 3300 cm-1
b. The molecular ion of cyclopentanol is not observed in the MS spectrum due to the loss of water.
b. The molecular ion of cyclopentanol is not observed in the MS spectrum due to the loss of water.
B
a. The O—H peak of cyclopentanol occurs at 1715 cm-1, while C=C peak of cyclopentene occurs at 1650 cm-1
b. The cyclopentanol is not ionizable in the MS spectrum.
b. The cyclopentanol is not ionizable in the MS spectrum.
C
a. If the sample is purely starting material the O—H peak of cyclopentanol occurs at 3300 cm-1, while If the sample is purely product C=C peak of cyclopentene occurs at 1645 cm-1, if the sample is a mixture, then the spectra contain OH peak at 3300-1 and C=C peak at 1645-1.
b. The molecular ion of cyclopentanol is not observed in the MS spectrum due to the loss of water.
b. The molecular ion of cyclopentanol is not observed in the MS spectrum due to the loss of water.
D
a. If the sample is purely starting material the O—H peak of cyclopentanol occurs at 3300 cm-1, while If the sample is purely product C=C peak of cyclopentene occurs at 1645 cm-1, if the sample is a mixture, then the spectra contain OH peak at 3300-1 and C=C peak at 1645-1
b. The cyclopentanol is not ionizable in the MS spectrum.
b. The cyclopentanol is not ionizable in the MS spectrum.