5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown drug has a specific rotation of +82. The commercial synthesis of this drug results in a mixture with an enantiomeric excess of 94%.
a. Determine the absolute configuration (R or S) of this drug.
b. What is the percentage of each of its enantiomers in the commercial product?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. The absolute configuration of this drug is 'R'.
b. We can not determine the percentage of each enantiomer using the given data.
B
a. The absolute configuration of this drug is 'S'.
b. (+) enantiomer = 94%,
(-) enantiomer = 6%
C
a. The absolute configuration of this drug is 'R'.
b. (+) enantiomer = 97%,
(-) enantiomer = 3%
D
a. We can not determine the absolute configuration of this drug with the given data.
b. (+) enantiomer = 97%,
(-) enantiomer = 3%
