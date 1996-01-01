26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show how electrophoresis can separate glutamic acid (PI 3.2), lysine (PI 9.7), and glycine (PI 6.0) from a solution having pH 6.
Show how electrophoresis can separate glutamic acid (PI 3.2), lysine (PI 9.7), and glycine (PI 6.0) from a solution having pH 6.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Glutamic acid will migrate towards the anode, lysine will migrate towards the cathode while glycine will not migrate.
B
Glutamic acid will migrate towards the cathode, lysine will migrate towards the anode while glycine will not migrate.
C
Glycine will migrate towards the anode, lysine will migrate towards the cathode while glutamic acid will not migrate.
D
Lysine will migrate towards the anode, glycine will migrate towards the cathode while glutamic acid will not migrate.