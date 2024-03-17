6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hypothetical reaction with a heat of reaction of –124 kJ/mol. At 1750 K, the amount of the products in this reaction is equal to the amount of reactants, making the value of the equilibrium constant equal to 1. Determine the ΔS for the reaction.
