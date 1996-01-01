15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Purpose of Analytical Techniques
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown compound gives a weak molecular ion peak at m/z 99 in the mass spectrum. Its NMR spectrum is shown here. The IR spectrum has shown a weak peak at 2255 cm-1, a strong peak at 1750 cm-1, and a strong peak at 1205 cm-1.
Determine its structure and propose a suitable fragmentation for the MS peak at m/z 68.
