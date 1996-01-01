4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alcohols
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the IUPAC names and the common names of the following:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IUPAC names; Common names: (a) propan-2-ol; isopropyl alcohol (b) 2-methylpropan-1-ol; isobutyl alcohol (c) cyclobutanol; cyclobutyl alcohol (d) 2-methylpropan-2-ol; sec-butyl alcohol
B
IUPAC names; Common names: (a) propan-2-ol; propyl alcohol (b) 2-methylpropan-1-ol; butyl alcohol (c) cyclobutanol; cyclobutyl alcohol (d) 2-methylpropan-2-ol; tert-butyl alcohol
C
IUPAC names; Common names: (a) propan-2-ol; isopropyl alcohol (b) 2-methylpropan-1-ol; isobutyl alcohol (c) cyclobutanol; cyclobutyl alcohol (d) 2-methylpropan-2-ol; tert-butyl alcohol
D
IUPAC names; Common names: (a) propan-2-ol; propyl alcohol (b) 2-methylpropan-1-ol; butyl alcohol (c) cyclobutanol; cyclobutyl alcohol (d) 2-methylpropan-2-ol; butyl alcohol