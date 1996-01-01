6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the value of ΔGº for the following reaction is −2.0 kJ/mol (−0.48 kcal/mol), calculate Keq at room temperature (25 °C).
CH3CH2Br + H2S ⇌ CH3CH2SH + HBr
A. −0.81
B. 0.44
C. 0.81
D. 2.24
