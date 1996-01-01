Which of the two C―O bonds in propoxybenzene produces a C―O stretching band at a higher wavenumber, and which produces a band at a lower wavenumber? What characteristic causes these bands to be intense?
The C(sp2)―O bond produces a C―O stretching band at a higher wavenumber, while the C(sp)―O bond produces the band at a lower wavenumber. The strength of the C―O bond causes these bands to be intense.
The C(sp2)―O bond produces a C―O stretching band at a higher wavenumber, while the C(sp3)―O bond produces the band at a lower wavenumber. The polarity of the C―O bond causes these bands to be intense.
The C(sp)―O bond produces a C―O stretching band at a higher wavenumber, while the C(sp3)―O bond produces the band at a lower wavenumber. The length of the C―O bond causes these bands to be intense.
The C(sp3)―O bond produces a C―O stretching band at a higher wavenumber, while the C(sp2)―O bond produces the band at a lower wavenumber. The strength of the C―O bond causes these bands to be intense.