5. Chirality Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Predict the identity of products obtained in the reaction between fructose and HCN. (ii) Are these products enantiomers or diastereomers? How can you separate them? (iii) Are the products optically active? Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(ii): Enantiomers, by crystallization; (iii): The products are not optically active because they don't contain any chiral centers.
B
(ii): Diastereomers, by crystallization; (iii): The products are optically active because they contain chiral centers.
C
(ii): Enantiomers, by crystallization; (iii): The products are optically active because they contain chiral centers.
D
(ii): Diastereomers, by crystallization; (iii): The products are not optically active because they don't contain any chiral centers.