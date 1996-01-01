18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Retrosynthesis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the required reagents for the given reaction sequence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1) CH3COCl, AlCl3
2) H2O
3) HNO3/H2SO4
4) Cl2, FeCl3
5) H2NNH2, KOH
B
1) CH3CH2Cl, AlCl3
2) Cl2, FeCl3
3) HNO3/H2SO4
C
1) HNO3/H2SO4
2) CH3CH2Cl, AlCl3
3) Cl2, FeCl3
D
1) Cl2, FeCl3
2) HNO3/H2SO4
3) CH3COCl, AlCl3
4) H2O
5) H2NNH2, KOH