18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Side-Chain Oxidation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In 1935, German chemist J. Bredt proposed that unless one of the rings had at least eight carbons, a bicycloalkene could not have a double bond at a bridgehead carbon. It is referred to as Bredt's rule. Describe why the double bond in the given compound is impossible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
would have a trigonal planar geometry.
B
can have a 120° bond angle.
C
cannot have a 120° bond angle.
D
can have free rotation.