2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict which one of the given compounds has a stronger dipole moment and which one has a higher boiling point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ethyl acetate has a stronger dipole moment and a higher boiling point than 2-pentanone.
B
2-Pentanone has a stronger dipole moment while ethyl acetate has a higher boiling point.
C
2-Pentanone has a stronger dipole moment and a higher boiling point than ethyl acetate.
D
Ethyl acetate has a stronger dipole moment while 2-pentanone has a higher boiling point.