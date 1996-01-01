3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the stronger base between (i) and (ii). Rationalize your choice using the concept of element effect.
(i) is a stronger base since P is larger than N and P has more electron density around it, making it more likely to pick up an H+.
(ii) is a stronger base since N is smaller than P and N has a more concentrated negative charge, making it more likely to pick up an H+.
(i) is a stronger base since P is smaller than N and P has a more concentrated negative charge, thus it is more likely to pick up an H+.
(i) and (ii) have the same strength as base.