cis-But-2-ene and trans-but-2-ene have an energy difference of 4 KJ/mol. On the other hand, the trans isomer of 2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene has about 40 KJ/mol lower energy than the cis isomer. Explain the reason behind this very high stability of the trans isomer of 2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene.