9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Alkene Stability
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
cis-But-2-ene and trans-but-2-ene have an energy difference of 4 KJ/mol. On the other hand, the trans isomer of 2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene has about 40 KJ/mol lower energy than the cis isomer. Explain the reason behind this very high stability of the trans isomer of 2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene.
cis-But-2-ene and trans-but-2-ene have an energy difference of 4 KJ/mol. On the other hand, the trans isomer of 2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene has about 40 KJ/mol lower energy than the cis isomer. Explain the reason behind this very high stability of the trans isomer of 2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
trans-2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene has more substituted double bond compared to the cis isomer.
B
trans-2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene has very large steric interaction between two large tert-butyl groups compared to the cis isomer.
C
cis-2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene has more substituted double bond compared to the trans isomer.
D
cis-2,2,5,5-tetramethylhex-3-ene has very large steric interaction between two large tert-butyl groups compared to the trans isomer.