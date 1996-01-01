3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the Keq values mentioned with each of the following equations to determine how much stronger acid is phenol than acetamide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Phenol is 104 times stronger acid than acetamide.
B
Phenol is 106 times stronger acid than acetamide.
C
Phenol is 1010 times stronger acid than acetamide.
D
Phenol is 10 times stronger acid than acetamide.