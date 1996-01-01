3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the stronger base between 1 and 2. Justify your choice without the use of p Ka values.
(1) is a stronger base because it has fewer resonance forms, has less delocalization of negative charge, is consequently less stable, and is more likely to react to gain further stability.
(1) is a stronger base because (2) has a more electronegative atom that makes it relatively more stable and thus making it a weaker base.
(2) is a stronger base because it has more resonance forms, has a greater extent of delocalization of negative charge, is consequently less stable, and is more likely to react to gain further stability.
(1) and (2) have equal base strength because they have a similar extent of delocalization of negative charge.