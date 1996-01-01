3. Acids and Bases
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the stronger acid between cyclohexylmethanol and cyclomethanethiol. Explain your answer in terms of element effects.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cyclomethanethiol is a stronger acid than cyclohexylmethanol because S is bigger than O and is better at accepting a pair of electrons from the H bound to it, making the proton easier to remove from the molecule and ionize.
B
Cyclohexylmethanol is a stronger acid than cyclomethanethiol because O is bigger than S and is better at accepting a pair of electrons from the H bound to it, making the proton easier to remove from the molecule and ionize.
C
Cyclomethanethiol is a stronger acid than cyclohexylmethanol because S is smaller than O and is better at accepting a pair of electrons from the H bound to it, making the neutron easier to remove from the molecule.
D
Cyclohexylmethanol is a stronger acid than cyclomethanethiol because O is smaller than S and is better at accepting a pair of electrons from the H bound to it, making the electron easier to remove from the molecule.