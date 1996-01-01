10. Addition Reactions
Ozonolysis
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
When an unknown compound was allowed to react with ozone, followed by dimethyl sulfide and a small amount of water, it produced acetic acid, 3-methylbutan-2-one, and 3-oxopenatanoic acid. Determine the structure of the unknown compound. Which information can not be determined with this reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
We can not determine whether the alkene is E or Z by this method
B
We can not determine the position of the double bond by this method
C
We can not determine the position of the triple bond by this method
D
We can not determine the structure of unknown compounds by this method