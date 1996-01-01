2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
The two N-containing isomers below have a boiling point difference of 19.0 °C. Meanwhile, the two O-containing isomers have a boiling point difference of 83.2 °C. The two N-containing isomers have a much smaller boiling point difference than the two O-containing isomers. Explain this observation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Since the two N-containing isomers have a much larger molecular weight difference than the two O-containing isomers, the difference in the strength of Van der Waals forces that must be overcome is larger.
B
Since the two N-containing isomers have a much smaller molecular weight difference than the two O-containing isomers, the difference in the strength of Van der Waals forces that must be overcome is also smaller.
C
Since an N-H bond is more polarized than an O-H bond, the presence of hydrogen bonding more effectively increases the strength of intermolecular attraction and the energy required to disrupt interactions when the N-H bond is involved compared to when the O-H bond is involved.
D
Since an O-H bond is more polarized than an N-H bond, the presence of hydrogen bonding more dramatically increases the strength of intermolecular attraction and the energy required to disrupt interactions when the O-H bond is involved compared to when the N-H bond is involved.