12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Alcohol Nomenclature
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which alcohol in the given pair is more acidic. Explain your choice.
1-butanol and 2-chloro-1-butanol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-butanol is more acidic than 2-chloro-1-butanol due to the inductive effect of the Cl atom.
B
2-chloro-1-butanol is more acidic than 1-butanol due to a smaller number of resonance forms.
C
2-chloro-1-butanol is more acidic than 1-butanol due to the inductive effect of the Cl atom.
D
2-chloro-1-butanol is more acidic than 1-butanol due to a greater number of resonance forms.