12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Alcohol Nomenclature
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Can the hydroxyl group of propan-2-ol be favorably deprotonated by the base potassium ethanolate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The deprotonation of the hydroxyl group of propan-2-ol by the base potassium ethanolate is favorable.
B
The deprotonation of the hydroxyl group of propan-2-ol by the base potassium ethanolate is not favorable.