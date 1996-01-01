18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electron Withdrawing Groups
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the following statement true or false? Why?
The amino group is an ortho/para director, but nitration of aniline produces the meta isomer predominantly.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is false because aniline is an activating group and ortho/para director.
B
The statement is false because aniline is an activating group and meta director.
C
The statement is true because aniline is converted to the anilinium ion in strongly acidic conditions, which is a deactivating group and meta director.
D
The statement is true because aniline is converted to the anilinium ion in strongly basic conditions, which is an activating group and meta director.