7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
7. Substitution Reactions Substitution Comparison
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stereospecific reaction of 2-(tosyloxy)cyclopentyl propionate and propionate produces a product dependent on the substrate's stereoisomer. The substrate has four stereoisomers — two are cis and the other are trans—due to two asymmetric centers. Explain the observations made below.
When the reactants are both cis, it will form an optically active trans product, but each substrate would form different trans product.
A stereospecific reaction of 2-(tosyloxy)cyclopentyl propionate and propionate produces a product dependent on the substrate's stereoisomer. The substrate has four stereoisomers — two are cis and the other are trans—due to two asymmetric centers. Explain the observations made below.
When the reactants are both cis, it will form an optically active trans product, but each substrate would form different trans product.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The trans substrate is more reactive because the leaving group is displaced in an intramolecular reaction, which creates a positively charged cis intermediate that is more reactive than the neutral cis reactant.
B
The propanoate group in the cis substrate would displace tosylate leaving group by an intramolecular SN2 reaction.
C
The propanoate would displace the tosylate group by back-side attack causing cis substrate to form a trans product.
D
None of the Above