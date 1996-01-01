7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
For this problem, review the Hammett equation. Consider the reaction shown below. When R = Ph, the ρ-value for the reaction is –5.4, while when R = H, the ρ-value for the reaction is –0.5. What accounts for the difference in the ρ-values?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The difference in the inductive effect of R accounts for the difference in ρ-values.
B
The difference in the reaction mechanisms accounts for the difference in ρ-values.
C
The difference in the identity of X accounts for the difference in ρ-values.
D
All of the above.