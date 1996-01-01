5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the relationship between stereoisomers with two asymmetric centers if:
a. the corresponding configurations of both of their asymmetric centers are opposite.
b. the corresponding configurations of both of their asymmetric centers are the same.
c. the configurations of one of their corresponding asymmetric centers are the same, while the other asymmetric centers have opposite configurations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Diastereomers
b. Identical compounds
c. Enantiomers
B
a. Enantiomers
b. Identical compounds
c. Diastereomers
C
a. Enantiomers
b. Geometric isomers
c. Diastereomers
D
a. Enantiomers
b. Enantiomers
c. Diastereomers
