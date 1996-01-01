Determine which compound you expect to have the higher boiling point for each of the following pairs: (CH 3 ) 3 C-CH 2 -C(CH 3 ) 3 or (CH 3 ) 2 CH-CH 2 CH 2 CH 2 -CH(CH 3 ) 2 , CH 3 (CH 2 ) 5 CH 3 or CH 3 (CH 2 ) 4 CH 2 OH, and CH 3 OCH 3 or CH 3 CH 2 OH. Explain your reasoning.