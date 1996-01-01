2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which compound you expect to have the higher boiling point for each of the following pairs: (CH3)3C-CH2-C(CH3)3 or (CH3)2CH-CH2CH2CH2-CH(CH3)2, CH3(CH2)5CH3 or CH3(CH2)4CH2OH, and CH3OCH3 or CH3CH2OH. Explain your reasoning.
(CH3)3C-CH2-C(CH3)3 has a higher boiling point because it has more branches; CH3(CH2)5CH3 has a higher boiling point because it can form more favorable hydrophobic intermolecular interactions; CH3CH2OH has a higher boiling point because it can form stronger intermolecular interactions (hydrogen bonding).
(CH3)2CH-CH2CH2CH2-CH(CH3)2 has a higher boiling point because it has less branches; CH3(CH2)5CH3 has a higher boiling point because it can form more favorable hydrophobic intermolecular interactions; CH3CH2OH has a higher boiling point because it can form stronger intermolecular interactions (hydrogen bonding).
(CH3)2CH-CH2CH2CH2-CH(CH3)2 has a higher boiling point because it has less branches; CH3(CH2)4CH2OH has a higher boiling point because it can form stronger intermolecular interactions (hydrogen bonding); CH3CH2OH has a higher boiling point because it can form stronger intermolecular interactions (hydrogen bonding).
(CH3)2CH-CH2CH2CH2-CH(CH3)2 has a higher boiling point because it has less branches; CH3(CH2)4CH2OH has a higher boiling point because it can form stronger intermolecular interactions (hydrogen bonding); CH3OCH3 has a higher boiling point because it can form more hydrogen bonding per molecule