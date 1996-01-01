2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which compound has the higher boiling point for each of the following pairs: CH3CH2CH2CH3 or (CH3)2CHCH3, and CH3CH2CH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2Cl. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): CH3CH2CH2CH3 because it has less branching;
(ii): CH3CH2CH2CH2Cl because it has a higher molecular weight and stronger intermolecular forces.
B
(i): CH3CH2CH2CH3 because it has less branching;
(ii): CH3CH2CH2CH3 because it doesn't have a dipole.
C
(i): (CH3)2CHCH3 because it has more branching;
(ii): CH3CH2CH2CH2Cl because it has a higher molecular weight and stronger intermolecular forces.
D
(i): (CH3)2CHCH3 because it has more branching;
(ii): CH3CH2CH2CH3 because it doesn't have a dipole.
