Infrared Spectroscopy Table
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Specify the characteristic difference in IR spectroscopy absorption bands between each pair of compounds given below.
I) a carboxylic acid and an alcohol
II) a cyclic ester and an open chain ester
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(I): Strong IR absorption band at 1700 cm−1 (II): Strong CO absorption band at 1750 cm−1
B
(I): Strong IR absorption band at 3500 cm−1 (II): Weak IR absorption band between 1385-1365 cm−1
C
(I): Strong IR absorption band at 1700 cm−1 (II): Strong IR absorption band between 1220-1200 cm−1
D
(I): Strong IR absorption band at 3500 cm−1 (II): Weak IR absorption band at 1200 cm−1