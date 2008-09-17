10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the two alkynes that can be used in the synthesis of the following ketone, and determine if it can be synthesized in a high yield utilizing any of the two reactions. If not, draw all the possible products.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The given ketone can be synthesized as an only product in high yields.
B
The given ketone cannot be synthesized as an only product in high yields.
C
The given ketone cannot be synthesized as an only product in high yields.
D
The given ketone cannot be synthesized as an only product in high yields.