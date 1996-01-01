4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some of the compounds given below show cis-trans isomerism while others do not. For those that do, draw the structures of both cis and trans isomers.
a. HC≡CH
b. CH3CH2CH=CHCH2CH3
c. Br2C=C(CH3)2
