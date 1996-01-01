4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In disubstituted cyclohexanes, the bulkier substituent favors an equatorial position due to the steric interactions. methyl, ethyl, and isopropyl groups (when at axial positions) do not increase the ring strain as much as the tert-butyl group on the axial position.
Draw the chair form for the axial conformations of cis-1-isopropyl-3-methylcyclohexane and cis-1-tert-butyl-3-methylcyclohexane to explain why the tert-butyl group causes a large increase in energy compared to the isopropyl group.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The isopropyl group is less energetic at the axial position because it remains in trans (E) configuration.
B
The isopropyl group is less energetic at the axial position because it can rotate to reduce the steric interaction.
C
The tert-butyl group is less energetic at the axial position because it can rotate to reduce the steric interaction.
D
The tert-butyl group is highly energetic at the axial position because of the angle strain